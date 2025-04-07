Night Shift Worker Trains Her Replacement And Quits, But Three Years Later She Keeps Getting Calls Asking Her To Come Into Work

When you quit a job, that means you no longer work there.

Obvious, right?

So if your former employer called you months or years after your quit and expected you to come into work, you’d probably think they were crazy.

Yet this apparently happens!

In today’s story, one person shares the lengths she had to go to to get her former employer to stop calling her.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Had to tell an ex-employer “I dont work for you”.. 3 YEARS after quitting So I worked for a home care agency and was assigned to an independent living facility. Mostly just med reminders and housekeeping. The company I worked for was shady. Sooo much happened I’m surprised I stayed as long as I did but I’ll stick to what relevant here.

She liked the work schedule.

So cliff’s notes they cut my hours on days/evening to the point I lost my benefits. I took the full time nights posting. It was just me and 1 other girl switching off 12hr nights 4 days one week 3 the next. 11pm-11am It was great and I loved it! Work was easy and I still got to see my residents!

She outlines how the shift usually went.

I usually got there at 1030pm to get report from the evening worker so she could leave by 11. My duties all night were get report, sign out keys, organize that days paperwork, set the dining room for the next day, do like 4 peoples laundry (had access to 5 washers and 5 dryers) and do ‘room checks’ on like 10 people every 2 hours (pop my head in make sure they weren’t on the floor). And answer any emergency pages. Everything but checks and pages were done by 3am sometimes 2am.

There’s a new guy.

Well they hired a guy and decided to give him 2 of my shifts and 2 of the other girls shifts. I was in charge of training him and had to sign off before he worked independently. I wasn’t impressed but said fine.

It doesn’t seem like he really wants this job.

First shift he shows up at 4am.

Shift starts at 11 works now done, go home. Next shift 7am he comes in same thing.. next 2 were no shows. Then finally showed up.

He was awful.

She found a new job.

I started looking for another job and found one quickly. I tried for 4 days to hand in my 2 week resignation. Supervisor isn’t available, office is locked (on a Tuesday at 10am?) So I dropped it in their mailbox and when they called me I told them the date stated would be my last day.

Don’t they realize she quit?

Fast forward 2 weeks. I get a call to go in. I explain I quit, why I quit and that I don’t work for the company anymore. Repeat this sporadically over the next 2.5 years. I got calls at all hours.

She finally gave a piece of her mind to corporate.

I called the area coordinator, the regional coordinator always being assured it won’t happen again.. My final straw was a 4am phone call 3 YEARS AFTER I QUIT from the after hours scheduler. Lost. My. Mind. Called corporate and made them delete my number and file and told them “I havent worked for you for 3 FREAKING YEARS. The lack of having any schedule should have been a freaking clue. Your company calls me again and I’ll file harassment charges. Figure your freaking stuff out and stop freaking calling me. I DONT WORK FOR YOU” and hung up. Been a year now and I think it finally worked.

At least the phone calls finally stopped. It’s too bad some workplaces are such trainwrecks that they don’t even know who their employees are.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person’s husband shut down a similar situation a lot quicker.

Another person played along, which was an even bigger problem for his former employer.

This person’s former employer called six years later!

This man’s wife had a similar experience.

This would’ve been funny!

Sounds like a very poorly managed workplace.

To put it lightly.

