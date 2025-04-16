Old Navy Customers Kept Assuming He Worked There, So He Got More And More Frustrated Each Time He Had To Correct Them
Weird things happen when you’re wearing over-ear headphones. You look like you must be somebody… A staff member?
If you saw someone wearing headphones in a store, would you assume they were a store employee, or would you think they were just a customer like you who happened to wear headphones?
Check out what happened when this guy wore headphones to Old Navy.
Four different patrons thought I worked at Old Navy
Years ago I was browsing at Old Navy after work.
At the time I was in basic jeans and a plain colored T-shirt no design.
I had my headphones from work around my neck, the kind that are Bluetooth and magnetize together like a necklace.
His fate is sealed…
From the front door, a lady stopped to ask me for more carts.
I said I didn’t know, I don’t work here.
She politely apologized and we laughed it off.
It happened again.
Five more steps, someone asked me if the jeans they wanted came in whatever size.
I said idk, check in the stack… I don’t work here.
She was like Oh and we gave a small laugh.
And again!
Ten more steps, someone taps me on the shoulder to ask where the baby clothes were or something,
I said I think in the back? I don’t work here.
She looked me up and down and was like oh my bad and walked off.
Things are about to get real, guys.
The final boss came up to me angry with some jeggings and demanded I help her find whatever size.
I was not so nice to her. “I. Do. Not. Work. Here.”
She got annoyed and replied, “But you’re literally wearing a headset.”
“I’m literally wearing headPHONES. And why are you arguing with me? I don’t work here!”
She huffed and walked off.
Now I don’t wear headphones in old navy cause ugh that was so annoying.
Lesson learned. Never wear headphones to Old Navy!
Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.
I have always used over ear headphones so I don’t see the confusion, either.
I don’t think that would have fixed this.
Maybe they were heavily medicated.
I think I have looked like this, too. Ha.
He did what had to be done.
Old Navy, are your customers okay?
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.