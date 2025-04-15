Parents Try To Ruin Their Teenage Child’s Life, But Her Sister-In-Law Tried To Wreck Her Father-In-Law’s Business Instead

Parents are supposed to love their children, but some parents have trouble accepting the life choices their children make when they get older.

In today’s story, parents literally try to ruin their teenage child’s life, but her brother and sister-in-law come to her rescue.

Not only that, but they make sure the parents pay for how they treated their child.

Let’s see what happens.

They kicked out my sister in law when she came out, So I forced them to sell the same house. My sister in law came out as a trans woman when she was 18. My wonderful in laws kicked her out of the house then and there. They told her to leave the house and threw her out at 8 PM with no money or even any documents and her father took the car keys from her too. She had to walk 8 miles to get to our place. She was crying and we took her in.

That’s far from all the parents did.

This is horrible behavior but my husband and I would have just cut them off if it was all they did but they doubled down. They refused to hand over any of the documents and my Brother in Law had to go over and barge into their house to get them. They also cleaned up all the money in a joint account. She had saved up 8K working part time all through high school. They took the money and also sold her car which was in their name. They were trying to ruin her life as much as they could.

Mixing business and family can backfire.

My father in law is a small time businessman and his biggest account was supplying my employer. I had helped him get the contract and it was very lucrative for him. My employer was I family business and they treated long term employees more like family than as employees. I was talking to my boss about what happened.

The boss seems to want to help.

He told me that if I could find someone within 5% range of the price my father in law offered. They would make the switch. My father in law offered us really great rates. He was very good at his job but he had messed up the contract because even though we always brought from him, We weren’t obligated to buy from him. We could switch suppliers anytime but he got complacent and assumed we wouldn’t switch suppliers.

Oh, they’re going to switch suppliers!

It took me six months of painful searching to find a supplier who could replace him and get us great rates. This was not a major part of my duties and I had to put in way more hours than normal to find the supplier. When I did find them, I waited for a month before informing my boss. See, My in laws had been planning to do major renovation for a long time and it involved tearing down a major portion of their house. I waited until the renovation work had truly started before informing my boss.

Her father-in-law’s business really suffered.

We started to get supplies from the new supplier the next month itself. It crushed his business. It messed up his unit economics and he had to scramble to find new customers. They ended having to sell their house to save the business and they didn’t get a good rate for it because the house was well half torn down when they sold it.

The in-laws haven’t completely bounced back.

My In laws did try to get money from my brother in law but he told them to back off. My father in law is a decent business man and he did crawl his way out of the hole they dug for themselves but even 8 years later they still haven’t bought a new house. I have heard they are still sour about what happened. I mean, I was just doing my job and if they had just kicked her out, they would still had the house.

It’s pretty messed up that they stole from their own child.

They deserved to lose everything.

