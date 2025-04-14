Her Partner Had Big Ideas For The Backyard, But When She Vetoed The Plans It Turned Into A Standoff

A couple agreed they’d both have a say in home decisions—until one decided to go rogue with a major backyard project.

AITA for vetoing my partner’s plan to build a shed in our backyard? My (30s F) partner (30s M) and I originally agreed that we’d split our two-car garage—half for him, half for me. That never happened. He completely took over the entire space, and I’ve never had any room in there. It’s been a low-level point of resentment for me for a while. Recently, he brought up the idea of building a shed in the backyard so he could clear out my side of the garage. I was on board, mostly because I just want to park my car in there and maybe have a bit of storage for holiday decorations, bikes, etc.

In my head, I assumed he meant a small, reasonable shed—maybe 8×8 feet with a couple feet of clearance from the fence. We’re also planning a garden in the backyard, so I built a few raised planter boxes and placed them in what I thought was a good spot that still left plenty of room for the shed. Today, he came outside and said the planters couldn’t go where I put them because that’s where the shed is going. I was confused, since the planters are about 20 feet from the fence. Turns out, he’s planning to build an 18×18 foot “shed” with five feet of space around it on all sides—which would take up more than a third of our entire backyard.

I was shocked and immediately said no—that’s way beyond what I agreed to. He said, “Well, that’s what I need to clear out the garage.” (Side note: the garage is so cluttered it’s borderline hoarder-level, and he hasn’t actually used it as a workshop in over a year because there’s no space.) When I asked if we could compromise on the size or if he could pare down some of his stuff, he said no. Then he said, “Well, I guess I’m not cleaning out the garage then.”

Now I feel kind of guilty for saying no to the shed, but I also feel like he completely blindsided me and expected me to just go along with something way more extreme than what we discussed. AITA for vetoing the shed?

