They Didn’t Want Expensive, Gimmicky Cookware, But Their Partner Got It For Them Anyway And Called It A Gift. Now There’s A Standoff In The Kitchen.

A home cooking enthusiast made it clear—she didn’t want expensive, “gimmicky” cookware her partner was pushing.

She compromised on a single saucepan, but that wasn’t good enough for him. He kept pushing and expected her to be grateful.

Now, he’s upset, and she’s wondering if she really is the one who messed up.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for refusing and ungrateful to take a 1,000+ gift from my partner cause I’ll like cooking About two weeks ago, my partner told me he was hosting a Saladmaster party at our home. Saladmaster is a cookware brand that claims to cook food without added water for healthier eating. He asked if I wanted the cookware, but after a quick Google search, I found it gimmicky and said no, explaining why. I thought that was the end of it.

Not gonna fall for that one.

A week later, while the party was happening, I went out to meet friends. Before I left, I met the salesperson, who tried to pitch the pans by saying I’d taste the difference. I smiled politely and left.

Or maybe it’s too tempting after all.

While cooking at my friend’s place (because I love cooking), I got a text from my partner asking if I wanted to buy a pan or pot. Annoyed, I compromised and agreed to a saucepan since I didn’t have one. Then, 20 minutes later, he texted me saying he had bought the entire set—for over $1,000. I was frustrated because I had said no, then adjusted to let him get a single pan, and he still bought everything.

Her boyfriend is completely sold on these pans.

When I got home, he told me how good the food was, which was fine, but then he brought up the baking soda test. The salesperson boiled water in my stainless steel pan, added baking soda, then did the same with a Saladmaster pan. They made the guests taste both, claiming my pan made the water taste metallic while Saladmaster’s did not. My partner then tried to convince me my pan was bad.

She’s skeptical.

I found it odd and told him it was hard to believe my Le Creuset stainless steel pan would do that. He got upset, saying, “I was there—I tasted it. Do you think I’m lying?” That angered me because I wasn’t calling him a liar—I was questioning the test. Later, I researched and found that scratched stainless steel can react with alkaline substances like baking soda, making the water taste metallic. The more I read, the more suspicious the whole thing seemed. The next day, he gave me a Saladmaster booklet as a “gift” and suggested I replace my pans. That made me angry.

This isn’t the first time he’s bought her something she didn’t want.

I told him no and tried to explain why, but he dismissed me, pretending to listen while doing other things saying I’m ungrateful. He has a history of buying me things after I explicitly say no, then getting upset and calling me ungrateful when I don’t accept them. To avoid a fight, I’ve been sleeping in a separate room. But now I’m livid because I just found out he’s hosting another Saladmaster party. I’m at my wit’s end. So tell me am I a jerk for refusing a gift that my partner bought me.

A thoughtful gift is one thing, but steamrolling someone’s choices and then expecting gratitude? That’s a recipe for resentment.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

This person has some choice words.

And this person has questions.

This person just has jokes (but is also quite serious on their opinion).

If he really wanted to support her cooking, maybe he should have started by listening.

