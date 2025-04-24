Photographer Sells Motorcycle At A Discount, But Found His Product And Pictures On Craigslist The Next Day For $500 More

Selling stuff online can be a gamble.

Read how one photographer from Reddit sells their bike to a 20-something — only to find him flipping it the very next day using his photos.

See the story below to find out more.

Kid tried to flip the motorcycle I’d sold him using my photos. I blew up his phone. Two years ago, I sold a motorcycle on Craigslist. The guy who bought it was an early 20s guy who didn’t bring any riding gear with him. Said he’d left it at home and saw my ad while he was at work.

An odd occurrence — but the original owner worked it out.

I rode the bike down the street and back for him. He said it sounded fine. Long story short, I let him talk me down $100 because he seemed like a nice kid. I rode the bike to his sister’s house for him, had my wife follow and pick me up.

But you’ll never believe what this kid did next…

The next day, it’s back on Craigslist. For $500 more than I was asking. USING MY PICTURES.

I’m a professional photographer. I’ve had my photos on magazine covers. I was okay with a ****head kid conning me and flipping the bike, but not with using my pictures.

The photographer was enraged and made sure to reach out to this punk.

So I sent him a text telling him to take the ad down and post his own ****ed pictures. He didn’t.

But then, the OG owner got an idea for revenge…

So I posted my own Craigslist ad that said something like: “Free Chickens. And Goats “I’m old and tired, and I think it’s time to quit. I’ve got 600 hens and enough roosters to keep them laying. Also, 40 milk goats. I just want to make sure they go to a good home. First come first served. Se habla espanol.”

And to top it off?

And, I posted his phone number.

This con-man got conned right back.

Hope he’s got 40 goats!

