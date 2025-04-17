Power-Tripping Employee Mistook Shopper’s Assistance Of An Elderly Man For Interference, So The Good Samaritan Was Shown The Door

Helping a stranger in need usually deserves a thank-you, not a security escort.

One shopper’s good deed took an unexpected turn when a simple act of kindness led to an accusation instead of appreciation.

They Called Security on Me… for Helping Someone! I was browsing the aisles of a store when an elderly man approached me, looking confused. He politely asked if I could help him find a specific item, but he couldn’t remember the exact name.

I didn’t mind helping, so I walked with him, trying to figure out what he needed.

Just as we finally found the right product, a store employee suddenly appeared — with security. They told me I needed to leave immediately because I was “interfering with store operations and disturbing customers.”

I tried to explain that I was just helping the man, but they wouldn’t listen — even when the elderly man himself insisted I had done nothing wrong.

Rather than argue, I just left. Apparently, being kind is a security risk now!

What did Reddit have to say?

A shopper who was doing no wrong should never be made to feel like a criminal.

So why was an actual store employee so difficult to find, hm?

The world can be a rough place, even for Good Samaritans.

This user wonders how this whole thing went so south.

Too bad the store’s customer service policy doesn’t cover basic human decency.

