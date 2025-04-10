Pregnant Woman Refuses To Live With Her Mother-In-Law Who Funded Her Divorce Battle, But Her Husband Calls Her Dramatic. Now She’s Not Sure What To Do.

Living under the same roof as someone who tried to destroy your marriage is a different kind of stress.

So, what would you do if your mother-in-law helped fund a messy legal battle against you and now expected everything to go back to normal? Would you play nice for the sake of appearances? Or would you pack your bags and protect your peace, especially days before giving birth?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and is unsure what to do. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTAH if I (44F) refuse to talk or stay under the same roof as my MIL? (64F) In context, my husband and I have been through a rough patch. We live in my MIL’s house, and she is a snowbird (leaves for 6 -8 months of the year). We’re currently trying out a third therapist for counseling as we are expecting our second child in a few weeks. About 6 months ago, I finally asked for a divorce (lying husband, total weaponized incompetence, just sucking the life out of me), and I wanted it to be peaceful and offered mediation to my dearest husband. Husband agreed. My mother and sister-in-law, though…went nuclear.

Unfortunately, things are not getting any better.

MIL paid for lawyers and made it clear that this divorce would be difficult and dirty. Husband just…went with it. After $20k and a stalemate later, we are back in counseling. Since then, she’s bought me a ton of gifts, sends messages here and there, and tries to call often. I have not responded. She’s coming back today, and my gut instinct is to just pack a little bag and stay in an Airbnb somewhere else until I give birth or she leaves again. My husband has no spine with his mom and wants me to stay in the same house. I don’t think I can. I was open to it, but now that it’s happening, I am disgusted. My husband says I’m being overly dramatic but I’m literally about to give birth and I don’t really want to deal with certain people. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like a stressful situation.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person thinks he chose his mother.

Here’s a good point.

She did make that clear.

Here’s someone who gets it.

She needs to uphold boundaries.

This means if she needs to book an Airbnb, then she needs to book an Airbnb.

There’s no sense in her being stressed and uncomfortable so close to giving birth.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.