Raising Cane’s Customer Found A Hair In Her Order, And The Next Thing She Knew She Got A Letter From The Company

Every once in a while, you’ll see a horror story about someone getting a rat tail in their Big Mac or something, and the company has to scramble to do damage control.

That’s why some places take even the smaller things seriously, like in this video from TikTok user @jelissia03:

“So I found hair in my [Raising] Cane’s and they sent me this gift card thingy in the mail. Two gift cards.”

“So it says, ‘thank you for allowing us to serve you again. Once Love, Raising Cane’s Customer Relations.’ Oh, this is pretty cool, though.”

“But they gave us two box combos, which I’m gonna go get and we’re gonna make a video.”

“But I don’t know if it was my hair or if it was the Raising Cane’s hair, the – you know, the worker.”

“But, yeah, thank you to Raising Cane’s for this. Two box combo meals. Now I’ll be able to do a video for everybody without hair. Woohoo!”

Apparently the comments went wild, because they were shortly disabled, which is understandable if they were any escalation of the comments on the original video in which she found the hair, which looked like this:

Most people just…push through, apparently.

Tell yourself whatever you’ve gotta tell yourself.

Some say it’s not worth it at all.

But there may be a hard truth…

My appetite is…confused.

