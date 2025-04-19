April 19, 2025 at 8:49 am

Raising Cane’s Customer Found A Hair In Her Order, And The Next Thing She Knew She Got A Letter From The Company

by Ben Auxier

Influencer @jelissia03 with a letter from Raising Cane's

TikTok/jelissia03

Every once in a while, you’ll see a horror story about someone getting a rat tail in their Big Mac or something, and the company has to scramble to do damage control.

That’s why some places take even the smaller things seriously, like in this video from TikTok user @jelissia03:

Influencer @jelissia03 with a letter from Raising Cane's

TikTok/jelissia03

“So I found hair in my [Raising] Cane’s and they sent me this gift card thingy in the mail. Two gift cards.”

Influencer @jelissia03 with a letter from Raising Cane's

TikTok/jelissia03

“So it says, ‘thank you for allowing us to serve you again. Once Love, Raising Cane’s Customer Relations.’ Oh, this is pretty cool, though.”

Influencer @jelissia03 with a letter from Raising Cane's

TikTok/jelissia03

“But they gave us two box combos, which I’m gonna go get and we’re gonna make a video.”

Influencer @jelissia03 with a letter from Raising Cane's

TikTok/jelissia03

“But I don’t know if it was my hair or if it was the Raising Cane’s hair, the – you know, the worker.”

Influencer @jelissia03 with a letter from Raising Cane's

TikTok/jelissia03

“But, yeah, thank you to Raising Cane’s for this. Two box combo meals. Now I’ll be able to do a video for everybody without hair. Woohoo!”

@jelissia03

relations ***** – thank you @Raising Cane’s now i can enjoy the food without hair

♬ original sound – Jelissia

Apparently the comments went wild, because they were shortly disabled, which is understandable if they were any escalation of the comments on the original video in which she found the hair, which looked like this:

Most people just…push through, apparently.

2025 04 05 21 03 14 Raising Canes Customer Found A Hair In Her Order, And The Next Thing She Knew She Got A Letter From The Company

Tell yourself whatever you’ve gotta tell yourself.

2025 04 05 21 03 58 Raising Canes Customer Found A Hair In Her Order, And The Next Thing She Knew She Got A Letter From The Company

Some say it’s not worth it at all.

2025 04 05 21 04 15 Raising Canes Customer Found A Hair In Her Order, And The Next Thing She Knew She Got A Letter From The Company

But there may be a hard truth…

2025 04 05 21 04 35 Raising Canes Customer Found A Hair In Her Order, And The Next Thing She Knew She Got A Letter From The Company

My appetite is…confused.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter