Red Lobster Customers Were Waiting a Long Time For Their Food, But Then They Saw What Was Happening In The Back

You ever been sitting in a restaurant and just wonder “what the heck is taking so long?”

Like, it’s not very busy, they seem to have plenty of staff, and yet your food just refuses to arrive.

Well, it just might be something…spicy.

Like in this video from TikTok user @sxmmymm:

“We were wondering why our food was taking forever,” reads the caption.

Then they zoom in a doorway into the kitchen.

One employee is seen kissing another on the neck with their hand on the rear.

Their faces say it all.

Maybe there was a bargain at play?

Can you feel the love?

This was at a Red Lobster, by the way.

Someone even claimed ownership of the incident…

Or maybe it was innocent after all.

If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!