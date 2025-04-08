Restaurant Service Is A Big Part Of The Overall Experience, But These Two Women At Cheesecake Factory Aren’t Getting Any Attention

Going out to eat is a real treat for many people, and when you do it, you should expect great service.

This TikToker was out at the Cheesecake Factory and was receiving very slow service, so they made a video about it.

The video shows these two young ladies eating with the speed increased so it goes pretty quick. The caption on the screen reads, “Just 2 girls getting neglected by their server bc we’re obviously under 18 and they think we will tip badly.”

It is hard to say how much time goes by since the video is fast-forwarded, but it does seem like quite a while without anyone checking in on them.

It is unfortunate that servers do this type of thing, and of course, they won’t tip well now that they are getting terrible service.

The food looks pretty good but I’m sure they could have used some refills on their drinks, or at least a check-in from their waitress.

I would be pretty upset if this happened to me.

Honestly, if they got nothing but the minimum effort from their server, they shouldn’t tip at all. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t say how much they ended up tipping.

I’ve eaten at Cheesecake Factory many times and have always gotten good service.

It is sad to see that not everyone is treated the same.

Check out the full video and see what you think about their situation.

The people in the comments have a lot to say about this as well, check it out.

This person says not to tip at all.

Here is someone who says the waiter is reinforcing the stereotypes.

Tip culture in America is a little out of hand.

Never tip for bad service.

