Retail Worker Often Gets Approached By Customers Wanting To Know Where Something Is Even When She’s Not At Work, But Interestingly Enough She Usually Knows The Answer

Have you ever been in a store to get a specific item, and no matter how hard you looked you just couldn’t find it? In that case, you might decide to ask a store employee for assistance.

Would you ever consider asking another customer instead?

In today’s story, one woman shares that no matter where she goes, other customers approach her to ask her questions.

Let’s read all the details.

I’ve been working retail for so long I exude retail Like the title says, I exude retail. I manage a store and practically live there so I guess I just don’t know how to turn off my work vibes or whatever. Or maybe I just have that face where people feel comfortable. Which is also odd cause my “ thinking face” or “ on a mission”face can be misconstrued as “ ***** face” . Whatever. The point is no matter where I go, someone always approaches me with a question.

Here’s an example…

Today I went to kohl’s to get some new shoes and a few pairs of pants for my kid. While I was looking around the kid section. A woman came up to me, shows me a picture on her phone and says “ I know you don’t work here but do you know where this is? “

She actually did know where it was.

I’ve been going to this particular kohls for many years and pretty much know where everything is so I just told her it’s over by the junior Miss or the women’s section upstairs. She thanked me and went on her way. No biggie, but also funny how I can never get away from customers asking questions.

It is interesting that she gets approached so often by strangers with questions.

Maybe she just looks like she knows her way around.

