Rude Boaters Mocked A Lakeside Picnic, But This Couple Followed Them For Yolk-Fueled Payback
Some people prefer to enjoy a peaceful picnic by the water, but others prefer to make a scene.
When a rude boater turned a romantic date into a splash zone, one couple decided to give the perpetrators a well-aimed taste of their own medicine.
Read on for the full story!
Trash my Date? Get Egged.
This happened a few years ago when I was dating my husband.
We had a nice date at the end of a fishing dock set up with a big blanket, snacks, and books to read while we waited for the sunset.
But the romance came to an abrupt (and wet) end.
The date was cut short when a man and his two teen sons came up on a motorboat.
They came close to the dock and then did a maneuver that brought up a ton of water and drenched us and our whole setup.
We both jumped up, yelling at them.
I was especially angry over my books being wet.
They mocked us, did it again, then sped away.
They weren’t about to let these jerks get away with this.
I was livid. I don’t remember who came up with it, but we decided to go buy some eggs and find them since the lake was at the back of a neighborhood, and they likely lived in that area.
We bought the eggs and drove toward the boat entrance area. After a little bit of driving, we saw them.
So that’s when they did it.
We followed them a little bit until we saw them get out of their truck to start unhitching their trailer.
I cranked the window down and only had enough time to throw one egg.
I meant to hit the outside of his car, but he had opened the driver’s side door at that moment, and the egg exploded on the interior of his car.
The look on their sorry faces was just priceless.
I don’t remember what we yelled, but their faces were worth the frustration.
Hope they learned not to do that crap again.
The egg may have splattered, but their revenge sure stuck!
What did Reddit make of this colorful story?
Some people just have no morals whatsoever!
Sometimes you have to communicate with rude people in a language you know they’ll understand.
Forget eggs! Say hello to the Titanic!
If anything, this revenge is too tame.
It may have been a small act of vengeance, but much like their boat, it made a splash.
Talk about eggacting revenge!
