Sam’s Club Customer Bought A Swing Set, But What She Found Inside Was A Huge Headache

The do-it-yourself route can generally save you a lot of money.

But at what point are you buying a kit, and at what point are you just working with raw materials?

Look at this video from TikTok user @theofficialmadipaige:

“You wanna know how to [tick] your husband off in a split second?” she asks from her backyard.

Then the camera pans around.

First to some boxes…

…and then to an endless line of boards.

“Buy a swing set from Sam’s that has zero parts connected beforehand.”

Husband does indeed look pretty stressed.

The comments were understanding:

Apparently this is a common problem.



Like, a real bad one.

Buyer beware, you’re spending time, not just money.

Seriously, at this point why not just pick up some lumber?

