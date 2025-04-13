April 13, 2025 at 4:49 am

Sam’s Club Customer Bought A Swing Set, But What She Found Inside Was A Huge Headache

by Ben Auxier

Madison LaFrance in her yard

TikTok/digitalmomsclub

The do-it-yourself route can generally save you a lot of money.

But at what point are you buying a kit, and at what point are you just working with raw materials?

Look at this video from TikTok user @theofficialmadipaige:

Madison LaFrance in her yard

TikTok/digitalmomsclub

“You wanna know how to [tick] your husband off in a split second?” she asks from her backyard.

Madison LaFrance in her yard

TikTok/digitalmomsclub

Then the camera pans around.

First to some boxes…

Madison LaFrance in her yard

TikTok/digitalmomsclub

…and then to an endless line of boards.

“Buy a swing set from Sam’s that has zero parts connected beforehand.”

Madison LaFrance in her yard

TikTok/digitalmomsclub

Husband does indeed look pretty stressed.

@theofficialmadipaige

Sorry babeeeee, love you! 🥳😂

♬ original sound – theofficialmadipaige

The comments were understanding:

2025 03 22 22 15 35 Sams Club Customer Bought A Swing Set, But What She Found Inside Was A Huge Headache

Apparently this is a common problem.

2025 03 22 22 15 45 Sams Club Customer Bought A Swing Set, But What She Found Inside Was A Huge Headache
Like, a real bad one.

2025 03 22 22 16 02 Sams Club Customer Bought A Swing Set, But What She Found Inside Was A Huge Headache

Buyer beware, you’re spending time, not just money.

2025 03 22 22 16 15 Sams Club Customer Bought A Swing Set, But What She Found Inside Was A Huge Headache

Seriously, at this point why not just pick up some lumber?

