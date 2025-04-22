Sam’s Club Shopper Showed How Many Steaks He Got Out Of A $125 Chuck Roll

How many steaks could a chuck roll make if a chuck roll could make steaks?

Yes, I just made that up, and yes, you’re welcome!

Now…on to the story.

A man named Ben posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how many steaks he got out of a $125 chuck roll he bought at Sam’s Club.

Ben told viewers, “This is called a chuck roll. You can get it at Sam’s Club for $124.87. $6.48 a pound. 19.27 pounds. What we’re going to do is cut this sucker up into individually sliced steaks.”

Ben sliced up the chuck roll and he ended up with 31 steaks.

He said, “You individually package them in these little quart bags, throw ’em in the fridge, some in the freezer, and feast, my friends. The carnivore diet is so much more affordable than people act like it is.”

That certainly is a lot of meat!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers said about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

No doubt about it, that’s a lot of meat.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.