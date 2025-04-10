‘Save yourself the headache.’ – Mechanic Got Tired Of Seeing So Many Kias Come Through With Ruined Engines

Kia vehicles look nice and they are typically very affordable.

According to this mechanic, however, they also have some problems like the vehicle in this video.

The video starts off showing a Kia Telluride up on the lift and he says, “I’ve got a, I don’t even know, some kind of Kia…Telluride. Customer states it just stopped. Check this out people.”

He then walks over to a workbench and bangs one of the filters on it, saying, “I like that” as he moves a magnet through the dirty oil that looks sparkly. He then holds up the end of the magnet and there are a bunch of little pieces of metal on it. He says, “She’s Smoked.”

I don’t know much about cars, but I know you don’t want metal shards in any of the fluids.



The video then cuts to the mechanic’s face and he says, “I know all the ladies love the Kia Telluride because it looks cute, whatever, but don’t. Ladies, don’t. Trust me.”

Lots of people seem to love the looks of this vehicle.

He wraps up the video by saying, “Save yourself the headache. Save yourself the engine. Do not buy a Kia in general, or a Hyundai. Get a Honda, a Honda Odyssey.”

I have heard that lots of people have trouble with these cheaper cars.

This is especially true if they aren’t taking care of them properly.

Check out the video to see how much metal was in that oil for yourself.

You can see the video here:

The people in the comments have a lot to say as well.

This person says he thinks the owner wasn’t getting oil changes on time.

Here is another person saying it is owner negligence.

This commenter thinks it might still be under warranty.

You have to take proper care of your vehicles.

