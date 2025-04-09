Selfish Driver Blocks This Person In For Parking In Their Spot, But Ends Up Waiting Two Weeks For Them To Move

Some people think they own parking spaces that don’t belong to them.

So, what would you do if a stranger tried to teach you a lesson for parking in a spot they had no claim to?

Would you give in and move your car?

Or would you make sure they regretted their pettiness?

In the following story, one driver finds themselves in this very situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what they did.

“You can’t park there!” I once parked in what somebody else deemed to be “their space,” and to teach me a lesson, they blocked me in with their car and sat in their car waiting for me to come back. I know it was deliberate because of the tirade of abuse they directed at me when I parked there. Not to mention that I’d often get people shouting at me when I parked there on the school run! I figured they probably wanted me to go plead with them to move so I could get my car out so they could tell me off and make me apologize.

He parked his car there and just left it for a while.

Well, they didn’t get their own way. Being one who isn’t afraid to cut his nose off to spite his face, I left the car there and walked home. The next day, I rode the bus and saw that my car was now free, so I could’ve driven it back. Nope. I got the bus back as well. Then, I spent the next fortnight getting taxis there and back because, well, because I’m stubborn and petty like that. Two weeks later, I eventually went back and moved my car. Funny thing, no one ever complained about me parking there ever again 🙌🏾😂

