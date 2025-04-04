Selfish Relatives Took His Labor For Granted, But When He Walked Away They Realized They Never Learned to Take Care of Themselves

When a home runs on one person’s effort, it’s only a matter of time before everything falls apart in their absence.

After years of forced servitude, one man walked away.

But years later, when his selfish relatives call him back, he wonders what obligation he has to care for people who never cared for him in return.

AITA for telling my family I refuse to be a caretaker for my elderly parents? I (25M) and my husband (24M) live just outside of the town I grew up in with my dad and my stepmom.

Pretty much from the moment I was ten, I was turned into a task monkey. I did all the shopping, all the cleaning — everything. When I was 12, I broke three ribs in a car accident, but I was still expected to clean the entire three-story house.

I moved out when I was nineteen, and my husband’s family helped us get a lovely house for us and our cat, Alpine. I’m in contact with very few of my family — just a few cousins and my sister.

My dad and stepmom recently went through a major car accident and are now unable to get around the house easily. I knew through the grapevine that they were struggling a lot when I left, mostly because they were so used to me doing the chores that they had no idea how to do most of them.

My aunt reached out, asking if I’d be willing to step in and help out, but I flat-out told her I’m done being their caretaker and hung up.

My wonderful husband is on my side, as are most of my cousins and my sister, but most of the “adults” are sending nasty messages. Now I’m just worried. AITA?

He spent years cleaning up after them, so it’s only fair they finally learn to clean up after themselves.

All of the responsibility shouldn’t have to fall on just one person’s shoulders — not anymore.

This situation seems like a good old-fashioned case of the pot calling the kettle black.

These “adults” are acting like hypocrites.

It’s clear these people haven’t changed a bit since childhood.

They once treated him like nothing more than a live-in maid, but now they’re learning what life is like without their most valuable employee.

Unfortunately for them, some messes don’t come with an easy fix.

