‘What is this?’ – She Bought Some Peanut Butter Minis, But They Were So Mini They Disappeared

by Ben Auxier

@aikadee with a bag of PB Minis

TikTok/aikadee

According to Google Trends, the term “Shrinkflation” started popping up in early 2020 and has become a common part of our economic vocabulary since.

It refers to the tactic in which companies sell less of a product at the same price, sometimes so subtly that you don’t notice.

@aikadee with a bag of PB Minis

TikTok/aikadee

However, what TikTok user @aikadee found is kind of impossible to miss.

“Got these Skippy PB Minis from Costco,” she says, displaying a noisy bag of the treats.

@aikadee with a bag of PB Minis

TikTok/aikadee

“What is this? What is this?”

She pulls from larger bag a smaller bag (hooray, more plastic waste!), then proceeds to tear into that.

The results?

@aikadee with a bag of PB Minis

TikTok/aikadee

It’s completely empty.

“Groceries are already expensive, and y’all out here scamming.”

@aikadee

@SKIPPY® Peanut Butter i need a discount thanks #fyp #costcofinds @SKIPPY®️ Peanut Butter

♬ original sound – Aika | Mom | RN | foodie BFF

Realistically, this is far more likely to be a factory error than an intentional scam.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@aikadee/

But still, how?!

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@aikadee/

Bet you can’t eat just one. Because there are zero.

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@aikadee/

How mini is too mini?

SOURCE: tiktok.com/@aikadee/

Shop careful!

