‘What is this?’ – She Bought Some Peanut Butter Minis, But They Were So Mini They Disappeared

According to Google Trends, the term “Shrinkflation” started popping up in early 2020 and has become a common part of our economic vocabulary since.

It refers to the tactic in which companies sell less of a product at the same price, sometimes so subtly that you don’t notice.

However, what TikTok user @aikadee found is kind of impossible to miss.

“Got these Skippy PB Minis from Costco,” she says, displaying a noisy bag of the treats.

“What is this? What is this?”

She pulls from larger bag a smaller bag (hooray, more plastic waste!), then proceeds to tear into that.

The results?

It’s completely empty.

“Groceries are already expensive, and y’all out here scamming.”

Realistically, this is far more likely to be a factory error than an intentional scam.

But still, how?!

Bet you can’t eat just one. Because there are zero.

How mini is too mini?

Shop careful!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.