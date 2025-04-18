Wife Caught Her Husband Having An Affair, So She Made Sure His Phone Became A Never-Ending Spam Machine

Betrayal has a way of turning even the most level-headed people into vengeful masterminds.

That time I let The Devil win I got divorced a few years ago after catching my husband of six years cheating with another woman. Although we are amicably not in contact now (no children, fortunately), it was ugly at first.

There’s probably nothing harder to go through in a relationship than betrayal. Those of us who have been through it can attest that revenge fantasies can become all-consuming after finding out that the love of your life, who promised to always be faithful, has been messing around in his car after work. It really gives you the ick.

Anyway, I was seeing a therapist at the time, so I had help redirecting my worst impulses. And frankly, I have a job, a reputation, and good friends and family, so doing anything super crazy was never on the menu. That’s not really my style.

But I did do something petty that, although I’m not proud of, I do think might give some of you a chuckle. The person my husband was cheating with was one of his coworkers. He’d worked at his job for several years, I’d met this woman at holiday parties, and because of this, I had access to her phone number. After confronting him and fighting about it and all that nonsense, the one revenge fantasy I gave into was this: I systematically signed them both up for dozens and dozens of unwanted marketing texts from every random place I could find.

Political parties, HVAC companies, realtors, car dealers, fast food restaurants, nonprofits, radio stations, public health organizations, weather alerts, news sites, petitions, online retailers — if it had a “sign up for text alerts” form on the website, my husband and his girlfriend got signed up!

Later on in the divorce, when things had cooled down, he told me it was incredibly annoying and took them a couple of weeks to unsubscribe from all of them. We all have the proverbial devil on one shoulder and the angel on the other. This time, I let the devil win.

