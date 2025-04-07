She Found Out Her Mom Read Her Diary, But Mom Was Still Mad When She Left Her Behind At An Airbnb

What kind of person reads another person’s diary?

AITA? My mom read my diary and I left her. “Regardless of our hardships, I love my mom and I am healing on my own and I try to look past a lot of her behaviors nowadays. I don’t let it affect me on a day to day basis and shrug it off, that’s just how she is and I accept her (most of the time). I’m 22F. But to get into what happened. So she’s visiting me from out of town (I only see her every couple of months). We planned a trip to a city not far from me to stay at an Airbnb the last 3 days she plans on being here.

She text me last night and asked me “you think I’m emotionally unstable?” My mom is random so I figured she was just overthinking and I responded with where did that come from and she didn’t respond. I just didn’t think much of it and ignored it. We went to the Airbnb and went out to eat. I don’t remember exactly how it was brought up I think she randomly said “you think I’m unstable” as a joke in conversation. I immediately laughed it off like “I was going to ask where this is coming from” (I just figured her and my brother got into an argument or something) she proceeds to say she “read it on a notebook.”

I was immediately drawn back. I remembered I hide my diary on the side of my bed. My face immediately dropped and asked her if she read my diary. Her response was “it looked just like my notebook I picked it up on a random page, read that sentence, and closed it”. I immediately didn’t believe her obviously. She wouldn’t have stopped there and I have a feeling she read the whole thing. Obviously I can’t prove that but … why wouldn’t she. I start sobbing at dinner.

Why would you read my diary? She starts getting a little angry and defensive telling me things along the line of “I didn’t read your diary!! I thought it was mine. I only read that. You’re not listening to how I’m feeling. I was upset when I read it.” I told her that it’s crazy how she went about it even if she only did read that one page. Randomly texting me at night being insecure, then randomly bringing it up as a joke? I have a lot of personal things in my diary, I don’t even re-read the pages myself. I don’t know if she actually read the whole thing or not, and to bring it up the way she did was so off putting to me. I told her that I’m heading back home, I feel like I’ve developed an avoidant attachment style due to her, and I just shut down and can’t even express my feelings when it comes to anything in my life. Her invalidating me was a huge trigger and caused me to have a mental breakdown all the way home. AITA for leaving her at the Airbnb?”

