She Has Modern Views On Parenting And Punishment, But Challenging Her Mother’s Traditional Values Is Coming At A Price

How parents choose to raise their children can spark many debates, especially when old-fashioned views collide with modern parenting sensibilities.

One daughter is forced to confront her mother’s ideas about punishment, but their generational divide threatens to create a rift in the entire family dynamic.

my mom told me she will punish my future kids how she sees fit or she doesn’t want to see them at all So I, F21, was having a discussion with my mother about the future and future plans, stuff like that. We had just had family in (my nieces and nephew), and that’s what sparked the conversation.

But soon the conversation descended into an argument.

My mom, F51, was talking about how back in her day and back in her mother’s day, getting disciplined was the norm when they did something wrong, like back talking, not doing chores, etc. That’s when I made the comment of, “I hate when people use the excuse of ‘it was a different time’ to justify that behavior. It never is justified.” She then said that nowadays kids need to get spankings when they do things wrong and that that would “fix” a lot of bad kid behavior nowadays.

But the daughter really was parented that way and she feel it did more harm than good.

I told her that I don’t believe in that, as a child who was disciplined like that, because I think it causes unnecessary issues and that being cruel towards your children shouldn’t be a way to solve things.

But her mother dug her heels in and insisted it’s her way or the highway.

She then said, “Well, when they come over to grandma’s house and they start acting up or misbehave, they’ll be getting a spanking to sort them out.”

I told her that if I don’t choose to parent my kids that way, I expect them to do the same and follow my lead on punishments that do not involve that kind of punishment. My mom told me that when they are in her house, she will punish as she sees fit.

So that’s when things really came to a head.

I told her that she won’t ever touch my kids in that way and if she does, then she won’t see them again. She said that she doesn’t want to see them then and it’ll be my fault they don’t have a relationship with their grandparents. AITA?

It may be a difficult fight, but it’s one worth having.

What did Reddit make of all this?

In the end, the parent always gets the final say.

It should be very evident that her future kids should stay far away from this woman.

At least her mother has given her a heads up and she won’t be caught off guard by it later.

Old habits are a difficult thing, but this daughter is determined to break the cycle.

In the end, no amount of tradition can outweigh her belief in a healthier future for her children.

