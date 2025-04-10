She Loved The Baby Name Her Fiancé Suggested Until She Found Out It Belonged To His Late Ex, And Now She Wonders If It’s Okay To Change Her Mind

Naming a future child should be meaningful, but not for the wrong reasons.

What would you do if your fiancé suggested a baby name you loved, only for you to later find out it belonged to his late ex? Would you still consider it out of respect for his past? Or would you draw the line to protect your own comfort and future memories?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very scenario and needs some advice. Here’s the full story.

AITA for not wanting to name our future daughter after my fiancé’s late ex? My fiancé and I were casually discussing baby names for when we eventually have kids. He suggested the name Scarlett for a daughter, and I immediately agreed because I thought it was beautiful. But recently, I found out that Scarlett was the name of his ex, who passed away three months ago. I knew about his ex’s passing, but I never asked for her name because, honestly, I didn’t think it mattered. Now that I know, though, I feel really weird about it.

She has valid reasons for feeling this way.

I don’t want our future child’s name to be tied to someone he loved before me, especially someone he likely still grieves. It makes me uncomfortable to think our daughter’s name would constantly remind him of her. But at the same time, I don’t know if I’m overreacting. I haven’t brought it up to him yet because I don’t want to seem insensitive, but I also don’t think I can just go along with it now. AITA?

Before they get too serious, she needs to make sure he’s not still too hung up on his ex to love her the right way.

