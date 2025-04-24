She Refused To Get A Job And Took Advantage Of Others Instead, But Her Friend Finally Called Her Out On Her Bad Behavior

The line between sharing and taking advantage can sometimes be blurry in close friendships.

One woman wasn’t comfortable having a job, but sure felt comfortable mooching off everyone else.

But when her friend called her out on it, things didn’t end well.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for making a comment about my friend not having a job after she expected us to buy her food. A while ago, I was in the car with some friends, and we were all driving to an art store. One of my friends (let’s call her Anna) mentioned she was hungry. Her boyfriend was in the back seat with her, and they started talking about what to eat.

Anna is famously not the most independent when it comes to money.

For context, we are all adults, but Anna doesn’t work and doesn’t like spending her boyfriend’s money. We suggested a pizza place, but she said, “Well, I don’t mind eating off your plates.”

But here’s where things got messy.

Without really thinking, I responded, “Of course you don’t.” The car got quiet after that. We ended up skipping food and just went to the art store, but Anna stayed in the car, pouting.

Anna blames her friend for shaming her, but they feel like they were only speaking the truth.

Later, she got upset with me, saying I made her feel bad for not having a job. Her boyfriend also told me I shouldn’t have said that. For context, Anna can work but has chosen not to. I didn’t mean to make her feel bad, but I also felt like it was an awkward comment for her to make in the first place. Now I’m wondering if I was out of line. AITA?

In her quest for a free meal, Anna ended up getting a reality check.

What did Reddit think?

Anna needs to wake up to the real world — and fast.

Maybe Anna really needed this tough love.

This user offers a potential script.

Anna was in a privileged position from the start.

Anna may have been hungry for lunch, but it’s about time she get a taste of some independence.

Mooching in this day and age? Not cute.

