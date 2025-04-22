She Refused To Turn Down The Heat In Their Shared RV, But He Took Matters Into His Own Hands

Sharing a space means learning to live with each other’s quirks, but some habits can make things downright unbearable.

As warmer weather approaches, his girlfriend’s obsession with cranking up the heat was beginning to turn their tiny RV into a pressure cooker.

AITAH for unhooking the heater because my GF keeps turning the thermostat to 85°F? My GF and I have been living and traveling in an RV for about three years now, and we use a space heater and propane furnace.

For whatever reason, this past winter she’s been cranking the space heater to 85°F and leaving it on, no matter what the temperature is inside or outside. I was OK with it during the winter cold because it would be 30°F outside, and the space heater could never get the RV up that high if it tried.

But now it’s spring, and it does get that hot inside. I’ve asked her multiple times nicely to put it at 70°F, or even 75°F, but she keeps cranking it. I’ve also firmly told her to stop.

She refuses to wear hoodies and sweatpants/PJs and insists on only wearing underwear at home. I’m fairly certain she doesn’t know how a thermostat works, and I tried explaining it to her.

I’ll get home, and it’s 80-something degrees, so I’ll turn it off, and she’ll just crank it back up when I’m not looking. I’ll turn it off at night, and she’ll turn it back on early in the morning when she notices. I’m over it.

So, tonight, a few minutes ago, I took the heater and hid it in storage. I unhooked the propane to the furnace and removed the fuse to the furnace.

It’s 50°F outside but still 75°F inside the RV. I know we’re about to have a fight in two hours or so. AITAH? Idk what to do.

What did Reddit have to say?

