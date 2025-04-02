April 2, 2025 at 2:49 am

She Started Ordering at a Taco Bell Drive Thru, But the Response That Came Through Made Her Want to Leave

by Ben Auxier

Girl at a Taco Bell Drive Thru

TikTok/lexxiej

We’ve all had a moment of embarrassment at a drive-thru, though usually just for ordering way too much unhealthy food.

But after a visit to Taco Bell, TikTok user @lexxiej may never be the same.

Girl at a Taco Bell Drive Thru

TikTok/lexxiej

We come into the scene mid-order, with a strange AR game overlay on the footage.

Seems her friend was just playing this game and the recording was incidental.

“And then may I also please have a grilled cheese burrito?” she says.

Girl at a Taco Bell Drive Thru

TikTok/lexxiej

“I’m sorry,” comes a voice over the speaker.”Nobody even started taking your order.”

“Oh, sorry,” she replies.

“Yeah, I’m like, why are you ordering?” says the voice.

“She didn’t even say anything to you yet.”

Girl at a Taco Bell Drive Thru

TikTok/lexxiej

“Sorry, I just didn’t know if the silence meant to go, like, order or…”

“No.”

“Sorry.”

Then the embarrassment sets in.

“Let’s go. Let’s leave.”

@lexxiej

At least he was honest @caroline ⭐️🫧

♬ original sound – lexxiej

Commenters had fun:

2025 03 13 16 31 58 She Started Ordering at a Taco Bell Drive Thru, But the Response That Came Through Made Her Want to Leave

It’s the silence that really kills.

2025 03 13 16 32 18 She Started Ordering at a Taco Bell Drive Thru, But the Response That Came Through Made Her Want to Leave

It’s literally horrible.

2025 03 13 16 32 35 She Started Ordering at a Taco Bell Drive Thru, But the Response That Came Through Made Her Want to Leave

Though some weren’t laughing.

2025 03 13 16 33 14 She Started Ordering at a Taco Bell Drive Thru, But the Response That Came Through Made Her Want to Leave

Let me enjoy my “Mexican pizza” in peace.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter