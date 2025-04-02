She Started Ordering at a Taco Bell Drive Thru, But the Response That Came Through Made Her Want to Leave

We’ve all had a moment of embarrassment at a drive-thru, though usually just for ordering way too much unhealthy food.

But after a visit to Taco Bell, TikTok user @lexxiej may never be the same.

We come into the scene mid-order, with a strange AR game overlay on the footage.

Seems her friend was just playing this game and the recording was incidental.

“And then may I also please have a grilled cheese burrito?” she says.

“I’m sorry,” comes a voice over the speaker.”Nobody even started taking your order.”

“Oh, sorry,” she replies.

“Yeah, I’m like, why are you ordering?” says the voice.

“She didn’t even say anything to you yet.”

“Sorry, I just didn’t know if the silence meant to go, like, order or…”

“No.”

“Sorry.”

Then the embarrassment sets in.

“Let’s go. Let’s leave.”

Commenters had fun:

It’s the silence that really kills.

It’s literally horrible.

Though some weren’t laughing.

Let me enjoy my “Mexican pizza” in peace.

