She Thinks She Saw Her Friend Kissing Someone Who Isn’t Her Boyfriend, But She Isn’t 100% Sure It Was Her, So She Isn’t Sure If She Should Tell The Boyfriend

AITA for wanting to tell my friends boyfriend that I saw her out cheating on him last night So yesterday I went out to a club nearby and I swear I saw my best friend with some dude I’ve never seen before.

They were full on kissing up on each other and last I heard, her and her bf were doing great.

I didn’t confront them because I didn’t 100% know if it was her and I’m just not like that, but the girl was a wearing a dress that looked just like the one I helped her picked out the week before. So, I texted her next day and she is just denying everything, so I tell her I’m going to call her man and ask where she told him she’d be at.

She instantly loses her mind and starts to act jealous and it’s weird to call her man when she’s never been like that before. I’m thinking something is up, but I’m also not sure if I should mind my business because I could still be wrong?

This commenter wonders if she even likes her friend.

This person thinks ‘sisters before misters’.

This person thinks she shouldn’t say anything.

This commenter says she needs to be certain before doing anything.

