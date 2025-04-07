She Told Her Daughter’s Teacher How Sensitive She Is, But Then The Teacher Canceled Movie Day For The Whole Class

Hey, some kids are more sensitive than others, right?

AITA for embarrassing my daughter and getting movie day canceled? “I (39F) have a daughter Natalie (9F) who is in third grade. Her regular teacher is on medical leave indefinitely after having open heart surgery. Her class is being covered by a long term sub named Mrs. C (50sF). Mrs. C is majorly interested in classic movies and shows an older (age-appropriate) movie on Friday afternoon if the class finishes all their work for the week. I am 100% in favor of this.

Natalie is very, very sensitive to animal injuries. This is a child who cried for an hour after hearing about a giraffe that passed away in a zoo states away. Although she has been diagnosed with anxiety disorder, her sensitivity isn’t the result of trauma or mental illness. It’s just who she is.

On Thursday at about 1 pm, Mrs. C sent out a message on the parent notification app congratulating the students on their hard work and announcing that the students will be watching The Neverending Story. For those unfamiliar, The Neverending Story contains an especially upsetting scene where a horse passes away. A scene like this, that would cause most people to choke up, could potentially result in a full-on meltdown for Natalie. Natalie knows movie scenes aren’t real and that no actual animals are hurt. This is just her response. I messaged Mrs. C on the app and briefly told her about Natalie’s sensitivity, and asked her if she could quietly warn Natalie about that scene, and allow her to be excused if she prefers. The scene is around 4 minutes long.

I didn’t hear anything for about an hour until Mrs. C made another post on the notification app announcing, rather curtly, that the movie was canceled. No reason was given. I figured the class was acting up and she canceled the movie as a punishment. When I picked up Natalie from school, she was furious with me. She said I embarrassed her and got movie day canceled. I asked her what in the world she was talking about. She said Mrs. C canceled the movie because “some parents objected to the content” while glaring at Natalie. I asked Natalie if she was sure Mrs. C was talking about her. I never objected to the movie, and I was certainly not trying to imply that it shouldn’t be shown. I explained to her about the horse scene and that I was just trying to keep her from being caught off-guard by a sad animal scene. She accepted this explanation and I told her I’d talk to Mrs. C.

I decided to bypass the notification and talk to Mrs C in person the next morning, to avoid any misunderstanding. I thought maybe she was having a rough day and would sleep on it and reconsider. I asked if she really thought I was objecting to the movie. I only wanted my daughter to be prepared for something that could be potentially upsetting to her. Mrs. C then proceeded to tell me that I was babying Natalie and that “life is tough.” To be fair, Natalie’s excessive emotional displays can be irritating and I do agree she will eventually need to learn to control it. But having this sprung on her in school didn’t seem to be the appropriate time or place to try to toughen her up. But as it turned out, Mrs. C obviously called out Natalie in front of her peers. That is the part that has me upset. Her classmates are upset with her over something that never had to be a big deal in the first place. I know I should have talked to Natalie before going to the teacher, but you know what they say about hindsight. Now I’m not sure what to do to make this right. Aside from this incident, Mrs. C is a great teacher and Natalie enjoys her class. I’m not ready to get the principal involved. Should I have just kept my mouth shut and hoped for the best? Do you guys think I’m babying Natalie? I just left the meeting with Mrs.C and don’t want to do anything to fuel the fire.”

