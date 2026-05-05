The Park Stand-Off: Why a Catholic School Teacher Tried to Evict a Man From Public Land

Imagine going for a walk when you’re mistaken for a high school student. Would you feel annoyed or flattered?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s pretty annoyed because the stranger is interrupting him while he’s on his lunch break.

Let’s read all about it.

Students are not allowed in the park My boyfriend works from home 3 days a week, fortunately our condo is relatively close to a mock-Tudor style park. This allows him to escape the house/laptop on lunch. The park is built where a old seed house once was, and is complete with the old foundation feature, a man-made lake, gazebo and a little ways off a splash pad/playground for kids. In short it is a nice place for a walk. It just so happens that this is also located near a local Catholic School.

A stranger stopped him while he was going for a walk.

One day he is taking a walk with his headphones in and he is stopped when a woman decides to confront him. “You are not allowed here, you know you are loitering” Confused he asks for clarification and he is told that students are not allowed in the park and he needs to leave now. As it turns out this was a teacher from the school that saw him walking and decided to tell him off. It appears that students were banned from going to the park and gardens.

He doesn’t look like a teenager.

While my boyfriend definately has a young looking face, he was dressed in business clothes and has an on-going scruff. Needless to say if you took a look at him you would know quite quickly this is not a teen. Being good natured he let her know that he was not a high school student and did not attend the school in question. Thinking it was done he went to continue his walk.

But the interaction wasn’t over.

Her response? “Well you shouldn’t be here anyways”… Seeing as he had to head home to get back to work he decided to cut the walk short and avoid any further confrontation. He has not since been bothered so I can only assume the teacher in question has decided her policing is better spent elsewhere.

It’s a park. Why would he not be allowed to walk there? That woman should’ve minded her own business.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would’ve called the police.

Another person would’ve called the school.

This person would’ve handled it another way.

Seriously!

Who does she think she is, the park police?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a first-time homeowner who was told she was bringing the neighborhood class-level down.