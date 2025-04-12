April 11, 2025 at 11:55 pm

Apartment Tenant Was Delighted To Meet Her New Neighbors, But Then Recognized The Husband And Realized She Had Unwittingly Been In An Affair With Him A Year Later

by Ben Auxier

man and woman looking at each other in shock

Shutterstock/Reddit

Meeting the new neighbors is always such a gamble, isn’t it?

You never know what might happen.

Like in this story where a woman is happy to meet her new neighbors, and it seems like they might even become friends.

But then she makes a huge realization that gets her caught in the middle of an imploding marriage.

Let’s read all the details.

AITH for telling my neighbor I dated her husband?

I (33F) became friendly with my neighbor (37F) let’s call her Emily, after I helped her move a few boxes into our building while her husband (35M) was in the hospital.

I didn’t meet Emily’s husband until a few weeks later when she invited me over to dinner as thanks.

When I arrived first, Emily’s husband had run out to pickup some wine but when he came back I was shocked to see “Matt”- a guy I had gone on 3 dates with a year ago before he suddenly ghosted me.

He had a terrible poker face and tried to pretend like he didn’t recognize me.

I don’t play those games.

A really bad timeline emerged.

I asked how long they had been married and Emily said “3 years!”

She recognized there was tension and asked if we knew each other.

He said no.

I said yes and told Emily that I had gone on dates with him a year ago.

She became very upset and asked me to leave, which I did.

A confrontation ensued.

The next day, Emily reached out and said that she didn’t appreciate that I lied about when I dated her husband.

He told her we had dated 4 years ago, before they were married.

I didn’t even live in this city 4 years ago! And even if we had dated 4 years ago, they had been engaged at that point.

Either way, he would’ve been cheating.

But the proof was in the pudding.

I sent her screenshots of our texts from the year before and from Bumble of his profile (which was still active!!)

She never responded but when I saw her in the lobby yesterday, she wouldn’t even look me in the eye.

I don’t know if they’re still together and Emily hasn’t responded to my texts.

So AITHA for telling her the truth?

She did her a huge favor by telling her the truth. Her husband is the one who messed up.

Let’s check in with the comments on Reddit:

You’re gonna have to leave, alright.

You were caught in the middle of something you didn’t cause.

But this story had a conclusion!

Maybe this is the start of an unlikely friendship.

