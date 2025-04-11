She Was Going To Order A Sandwich From Jersey Mike’s, But Then Discovered The App Offered The Ability To Earn Points On Predicting Sports

Sports gambling laws have been getting a lot more permissive in the U.S. as of late, and that might just be having some strange ripple effects.

Now even our sandwich shops are getting in on the action?

Check out this video from TikTok user @radicalroni:

“There is sports betting on the Jersey Mike’s app,” she begins, “this is not a drill.”

“Okay, betting is a strong word, but you pick who’s gonna win hockey games, and then you get Jersey Mike’s points.”

“I don’t know how many points you have to get to earn something at Jersey Mike’s, but I have six.”

“I’m going purely based off of vibes here and which logo I like better. I’ve been fiending for a parlay, but I don’t have any money, so this is what I’m doing now.”

@radicalroni #greenscreen probably won’t win enough points to go to the Stanley Cup final but I might get a lil sandwich so yayyyyyyyyyy am I gonna get in trouble for talking about sports betting on here? ♬ original sound – radicalroni

Not everyone can get in on the fun…but maybe they can get in on this?

We all get our news somewhere, I guess.

This is a niche to be filled.

Here’s the point breakdown, BTW.

I’m no lawyer, but I’m pretty sure that since the points can’t be traded in for money, and that there appears to be no purchase necessary, this should fall well outside the legal definition of gambling.

Just don’t start placing bets on how good the sandwiches will be.

