She Was In The Mood For Some “Regular” Doritos, But The World Isn’t Sure What That Means Anymore
by Ben Auxier
There are at least 18 different Doritos products out there, and it’s causing confusion.
Just look at this video (and the debate it sparked) from TikTok user @laurttaylor:
“If you’re going to the store and I ask you for regular Doritos,” she says from her car.
“What kind are you getting?”
“Because I’m asking for these regular Doritos,” she says, holding up a bag.
“But allegedly, not everybody thinks these are regular Doritos, so.”
The fights started immediately.
Though it’s agreed, these are the baseline.
Is this a Mandela Effects thing?
Doritos does in fact have plain tortilla chips, which is just confusing.
There are two red bags – they’re a significant difference.
Now I need a snack.
