April 2, 2025 at 10:49 am

She Was In The Mood For Some “Regular” Doritos, But The World Isn’t Sure What That Means Anymore

by Ben Auxier

TikTok/laurttaylor

@laurttaylor in her car

There are at least 18 different Doritos products out there, and it’s causing confusion.

Just look at this video (and the debate it sparked) from TikTok user @laurttaylor:

TikTok/laurttaylor

@laurttaylor in her car

“If you’re going to the store and I ask you for regular Doritos,” she says from her car.

“What kind are you getting?”

TikTok/laurttaylor

@laurttaylor in her car

“Because I’m asking for these regular Doritos,” she says, holding up a bag.

TikTok/laurttaylor

@laurttaylor in her car

“But allegedly, not everybody thinks these are regular Doritos, so.”

@laurttaylor

Office debate #doritos #gasstation #officedebate #officelife #corporatetiktok

♬ original sound – laurttaylor

The fights started immediately.

2025 03 13 18 34 13 She Was In The Mood For Some Regular Doritos, But The World Isnt Sure What That Means Anymore

Though it’s agreed, these are the baseline.

2025 03 13 18 34 22 She Was In The Mood For Some Regular Doritos, But The World Isnt Sure What That Means Anymore

Is this a Mandela Effects thing?

2025 03 13 18 34 31 She Was In The Mood For Some Regular Doritos, But The World Isnt Sure What That Means Anymore

Doritos does in fact have plain tortilla chips, which is just confusing.

2025 03 13 18 34 44 She Was In The Mood For Some Regular Doritos, But The World Isnt Sure What That Means Anymore

There are two red bags – they’re a significant difference.

2025 03 13 18 35 01 She Was In The Mood For Some Regular Doritos, But The World Isnt Sure What That Means Anymore

Now I need a snack.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter