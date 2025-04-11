Dollar Tree Customer Was Shopping For Bargains, But Then She Made A Hugely Disappointing Discovery

Inflation sure is still happening.

And it turns out that electing the worst people we can think of didn’t help, somehow.

So here we are dealing with sad revelations like this one from TikTok user @ms.babyhands:

“I’m at the Dollar Tree, and I found something really scary,” she says.

“What is that? What is that?”

The camera pans to a big price-check scanner in the middle of an aisle.

“At the dollar store? Nooooo.”

Check out the video:

The masses are outraged.

How could they betray us this way?

What happened to the good old days?

We demand change!

To be clear, Dollar Tree was founded in 1986.

When you factor in inflation, a dollar then is roughly equal to three dollars now.

A buck just doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, for you or for them.

