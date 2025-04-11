April 11, 2025 at 6:48 am

Dollar Tree Customer Was Shopping For Bargains, But Then She Made A Hugely Disappointing Discovery

by Ben Auxier

@Ms.Babyhands at Dollar Tree

TikTok/ms.babyhands

Inflation sure is still happening.

And it turns out that electing the worst people we can think of didn’t help, somehow.

So here we are dealing with sad revelations like this one from TikTok user @ms.babyhands:

@Ms.Babyhands at Dollar Tree

TikTok/ms.babyhands

“I’m at the Dollar Tree, and I found something really scary,” she says.

@Ms.Babyhands at Dollar Tree

TikTok/ms.babyhands

“What is that? What is that?”

The camera pans to a big price-check scanner in the middle of an aisle.

@Ms.Babyhands at Dollar Tree

TikTok/ms.babyhands

“At the dollar store? Nooooo.”

Check out the video:

@ms.babyhands

These are dark times. #inflation #dollartree #dollarstore

♬ original sound – Ms.Babyhands

The masses are outraged.

2025 03 29 21 23 12 Dollar Tree Customer Was Shopping For Bargains, But Then She Made A Hugely Disappointing Discovery

How could they betray us this way?

2025 03 29 21 23 36 Dollar Tree Customer Was Shopping For Bargains, But Then She Made A Hugely Disappointing Discovery

What happened to the good old days?

2025 03 29 21 23 53 Dollar Tree Customer Was Shopping For Bargains, But Then She Made A Hugely Disappointing Discovery

We demand change!

2025 03 29 21 24 13 Dollar Tree Customer Was Shopping For Bargains, But Then She Made A Hugely Disappointing Discovery

To be clear, Dollar Tree was founded in 1986.

When you factor in inflation, a dollar then is roughly equal to three dollars now.

A buck just doesn’t stretch as far as it used to, for you or for them.

