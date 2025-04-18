Woman Was Ten Minutes Late To A Surprise Birthday Gathering, So Her Friend Got Really Offended And Won’t Let It Go

Some people just have to create drama out of nowhere.

There’s no rhyme or reason to it, they just LOVE to get people riled up.

And, to me, it sounds like that’s exactly what’s going on here.

Did this woman do anything wrong to her friend?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not showing up to my friend’s birthday surprise for me and now she’s acting like I don’t exist? “I (21F) turned 21 last December, and one of my friends—let’s call her Amelia—wanted to celebrate. She didn’t bring me a gift, which is fine, I wasn’t expecting anything extravagant, but she did bring donuts. The issue is how everything went down. That morning, she texted me, “Happy birthday girl! You better not be late because I brought something for you.” I told her, “Oh my god, I’m sorry, I might be running late.” She started sending voice messages telling me to hurry up, and a few minutes later, she sent a video of herself eating the donuts and said, “This is what you get for being late.”

She wasn’t in a good place.

I arrived at school 10 minutes late and went straight to the library (I was stressed about a huge exam and needed time alone). My mental health was at an all-time low, and I didn’t feel like interacting with anyone. I figured she’d understand that, but I guess not. For context, my birthday is December 22, but she only brought me something on December 30. I wasn’t mad about it, but it’s kind of ironic. The next day, she started avoiding me and giving me attitude whenever she was forced to talk to me. And then things got WEIRD. One morning, she and my other friend, Jasmina, were ordering coffee. I was reading nearby, not paying attention. Amelia turned to me and said, “Hey unknown, you want something?”

What?!?!

I didn’t realize she was talking to me at first, but when Jasmina tapped me and said, “Sara, do you want anything?” it hit me—she was deliberately refusing to say my name. Since then, she’s been calling me “unknown,” making it clear I don’t matter to her. And the funniest part? She’s 22, older than me. Like, girl, this isn’t junior high. Acting this petty over donuts is ridiculous.

Jeez…

At this point, I was genuinely confused. Did I really commit some unspeakable crime by prioritizing my exam over a surprise donut “party” I never asked for? Eventually, I apologized and explained that I’d been super stressed and my mental health was a mess. I apologized to everyone in on the celebration, not just her. But even after that, she kept acting petty. Then one of Amelia’s friends pulled me aside and said, “By the way, Amelia is still really mad at you. She had to fight to get you those donuts because her grandpa drives her to university every day, and he yelled at her for stopping to pick them up.”

These people all kinda suck…

That’s when I realized this wasn’t even about me—she was taking out her family frustrations on me over donuts. When her friend told me that, I felt bad. I knew Amelia had a complicated home life, but I didn’t realize she literally got yelled at for picking up donuts for me. I felt guilty, but at the same time… she could’ve communicated that herself. I didn’t ask her to do this, and I definitely don’t think it justifies ignoring me, giving me attitude, and calling me “unknown” like I’m some NPC in her life. So AITA for not showing up to my own little birthday celebration?”

It sounds like her friend needs to take a chill pill.

These people sound like they’re 13, not 20.

