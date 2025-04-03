April 3, 2025 at 6:49 am

She Would Have Tried Anything to Get Rid Of Her Migraine, And It Turned Out McDonald’s Might Have Just The Thing

by Ben Auxier

TikTok/elena2025sun

A woman with McDonald’s in her car

Not gonna lie, the last time I had a hangover, I was craving McDonald’s so bad I drove over there and got $20 worth of food.

It seems like a cure for a lot of things.

Even, maybe, migraines?

Check out this video from TikTok user @elena2025sun:

TikTok/elena2025sun

A woman with McDonald’s in her car

“To whoever recommended McDonald’s fries with Diet Coke for migraine symptom relief,” she says, seated in her car,

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you, thank you.”

TikTok/elena2025sun

A woman with McDonald’s in her car

“May your pillow be cool on both sides for the rest of your life.”

TikTok/elena2025sun

A woman with McDonald’s in her car

“Instant relief,” she concludes, with a sip of the drink.

@elena2025sun

#mcdonalds #migraine

♬ original sound – elena2025sun

These promotional items are getting out of control.

2025 03 14 22 40 43 She Would Have Tried Anything to Get Rid Of Her Migraine, And It Turned Out McDonalds Might Have Just The Thing

It’s all about the ingredients.

2025 03 14 22 41 36 She Would Have Tried Anything to Get Rid Of Her Migraine, And It Turned Out McDonalds Might Have Just The Thing

Migraines are no joke, so, whatever works!

2025 03 14 22 42 20 She Would Have Tried Anything to Get Rid Of Her Migraine, And It Turned Out McDonalds Might Have Just The Thing

A blessing we can all aspire to.

2025 03 14 22 42 37 She Would Have Tried Anything to Get Rid Of Her Migraine, And It Turned Out McDonalds Might Have Just The Thing

Personally I still have trust issues with any restaurant that would invent a Grimace, but.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter