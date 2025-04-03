She Would Have Tried Anything to Get Rid Of Her Migraine, And It Turned Out McDonald’s Might Have Just The Thing

Not gonna lie, the last time I had a hangover, I was craving McDonald’s so bad I drove over there and got $20 worth of food.

It seems like a cure for a lot of things.

Even, maybe, migraines?

Check out this video from TikTok user @elena2025sun:

“To whoever recommended McDonald’s fries with Diet Coke for migraine symptom relief,” she says, seated in her car,

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Thank you, thank you.”

“May your pillow be cool on both sides for the rest of your life.”

“Instant relief,” she concludes, with a sip of the drink.

These promotional items are getting out of control.

It’s all about the ingredients.

Migraines are no joke, so, whatever works!

A blessing we can all aspire to.

Personally I still have trust issues with any restaurant that would invent a Grimace, but.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.