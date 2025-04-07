She Wouldn’t Dress Her Daughter In A Neon Green Outfit, But Her Husband Is Taking Her Fashion Choices Personally

Since I don’t have kids, I guess I never took this into account before, but a lot of parents probably quarrel about the way their kids dress, huh?

AITA For Refusing To Personally Dress My Children In Outfits That My Husband Likes But I Don’t? “I (32f) have two children, “Theo” (2m) and “Chloe” (8 mos, f) with my husband “Todd” (30m). I loathe neon colors. Absolutely cannot.

It’s great if other people like it but there is something about it for me that irks my soul. I refuse to wear it and therefore refuse to dress my children in it. Todd knows this and has given me stuff in neon whenever he wants to do a joke. Whatever, it’s his money that I’m donating to Goodwill or tossing into the trash. I’ve even told him explicitly that I will never love him enough to wear it for him, which he laughs off but I’m only half joking. When Theo was born I wasn’t as far as I would’ve liked to have been in my career but I got a promotion and now that I have the money I’ve been going a little overboard in dressing my kids up in cute outfits and taking pictures. Not to post on social media but for baby books and stuff. I blame my mom and grandma for this. One day while we were out as a family we came across a clothing store and I saw a cute little dress for my daughter so we went in to buy it. While there, on the clearance rack, there was this neon green one piece that caught my husband’s eye.

He showed it to me and asked if this would fit Theo. I just stared at him and told Todd to LOOK at our son and then look at what he was holding and he accurately determined that it was too small but then said it looked like it would fit Chloe perfectly. It does look it would but I wasn’t gonna tell him. Todd asked if we could get it and I gave a quick and firm “No,” but when he asked why I simply said that I wasn’t going to dress “my daughter” in that and told him to put it back. That’s what triggered the “she’s my daughter too” argument. I just walked away, paid for the clothes I wanted, and went to the car. My husband met us there and he bought the thing. I sighed and decided to relent and Todd felt victorious. Fast forward to next week and we’re getting ready to go to a family outing as I’m getting ready Todd tells me that he would like Chloe to wear the neon green outfit and I told him “okay.”

About an hour later we’re at the door and I ask him where’s Chloe and Todd looks at me confused. Since Todd told me he wanted her to wear the outfit I assumed he’d be the one to dress her in it but then he reminded me that I was the one who usually dressed the kids. I looked at him and told Todd that if I have to go back and get Chloe ready I wasn’t going to her in that outfit and that he would also have to wash it to make sure it would never go “missing.” Todd got upset and told me that I was undermining his rights as a father. I told him that he clearly didn’t care if our daughter wore that outfit because he was unwilling to dress her himself. This led to an argument and we didn’t go out. Since it wasn’t my side of the family I wasn’t too angry but’s been a few days and Todd’s still upset. AITA?”

Well, I guess parents can’t agree on everything…

This is a weird thing to get stuck on, though.

