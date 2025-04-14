April 14, 2025 at 4:48 am

She’d Been Doing Laundry The Same Way For Years, But Then She Discovered A Message On The Cap That Changed Everything

by Ben Auxier

Detergent in a washing machine

Laundry has been keeping a dirty secret from us.

…or has it?

Check out this highly controversial video from TikTok user @aames14:

Detergent in a washing machine

“POV: you just learned the cap gets washed with the clothes,” reads the caption.

Detergent in a washing machine

Over a background of absolutely bonkers sound effects, we see the detergent poured into the cap, then from the cap into the machine…

Detergent in a washing machine

…and then the cap itself is dropped in the machine for the wash cycle.

Detergent in a washing machine

After which it comes out ready to be replaced.

I have wasted so much of my time rinsing it…

Some say this is dangerous.

Maybe the world just isn’t ready for this revolution.

