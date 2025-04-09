She’s Planning On Moving Out Of Her Parent’s House, But Her Mom Is Giving Her A Guilt Trip And Trying To Get Her To Stay

When it’s time to go, it’s time to go…

AITA for moving out of my parents house? “Me, F (24) am 3 months away from turning 25. And I am moving out of my parents house in a month. A little bit on context:

My mum had a life threatening cardiac event a year ago. I am now trying to move out as I think it’s time I gain some independence but I also just cannot live with overbearing parents anymore. It literally gives me physical stress and I sacrifice a lot of my life in order to help out at home. AITA for leaving home even though my mum is technically fully recovered, she’s just dealing with the aftermath of the trauma?

She’s asking me to stay at home because this ‘isn’t the right time’ and she’s ’asking for support’ but she’s getting quite nasty about it and is just trying to guilt trip me to no end. I’ve kind of made up my mind that I’m leaving because I just can’t live here anymore. But I’m being made to feel so guilty and I don’t know what to do. The flat is really nice and is only 15 minutes down the road so I would be home at least once a week so I’m failing to see the major problem.”

