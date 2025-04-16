She’s Tired Of Her Boyfriend Borrowing Money, But He’s Not Ready To Start Paying Her Back

People in relationships are supposed to help each other out…

BUT sometimes, you gotta draw a line in the sand and say enough is enough.

A woman took to Reddit to complain about her boyfriend and his money issues.

Is she being unreasonable?

Read her story and see what you think.

AITA for expecting my boyfriend to pay me back for money I lent him? “I (F24) have been with my boyfriend with six years and he is in significant credit card debt and has been trying to pay it off. In the past six months, I have Zelle’d him around $700 whenever he asks for extra money for food after he dumps his paycheck into paying off his card.

This doesn’t sound good…

It would be $300 in one month, a few months later $200 and last week another $100. He tells me he will pay me back after he gets payed but so far he hasn’t. Normally, I let it go and tell him it’s fine. But In my opinion, the borrowing has gotten too frequent for me (maybe it isn’t in reality). Six months pass and nothing. I brought this to his attention and said that it’s not about the money itself, its about you saying you’ll pay me back but never do. He was really hurt and disappointed in me, he said. Saying how if I were to ask him for money, he would just give it to me no problem and not expect it in return.

Ouch…

He also said that he thought I was a person he could rely on for extra help, but now he sees that it comes with strings attached and that everyone is in it for themselves. He also said that it wasn’t easy asking me for help and he doesn’t like doing it. I am now distraught that he doesn’t see me as trustful source of help when he needs it as his girlfriend anymore. I never attended to hurt or make him feel bad, I just wanted to establish a boundary about asking for money in a frequency which I thought was too much. I never even wanted the back the money, I just thought that he was unintentionally might be taking advantage. AITA for expecting my boyfriend to pay me back or should I have kept quiet and let it go?”

Check out what readers said about this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

No doubt about it, money complicates everything in life.

Especially relationships.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.