Shrinkflation Continues To Plague Consumers, And Here’s A New List Of Product That Keep Getting Smaller

Despite the…let’s say optimistic hopes of a slim majority of the U.S., our recent election did not magically undo all economic forces both past and future to make things cheap again.

And so, shrinkflation rages on – the practice of selling less product for the same price (or sometimes, an even higher price), effectively upping the cost.

Here’s a quick rundown of some recent examples by TikTok user @realmelissasimo:

“Oh, no. If you’re a cliff bar person, they are no longer coming in the 12 packs anymore. They’ve gone down to 10. Same price though. Of course.”

“Oreos are outrageous. The amount of – stop it, Oreos. We see what you’re doing.”

“This person tried to order the same Cascade value size they had ordered before. As this product has been canceled, they were not able to reorder from, you know, their previous delivery that was every two months. They were receiving this at the price point of $22.68. So they’re like, ‘here, we will convert your subscription automatically from that one to this one.’ This one is $26.12 instead of $22.68. And guess what? There’s 57 packs in there instead of 62. So we’re gonna charge you more, and we’re gonna give you less.”

“No shocker to find Kellogg’s doing it again. From 450 grams for all bran flakes down to 405 grams. But the bigger box, that’s what gets me. The bigger box and the smaller amount of cereal.”

“This one is a little bit bigger. Just about the same, but going from 425 down to 375 for two scoops Raisin Bran.”

