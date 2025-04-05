Sister Expects Teen Niece To Babysit For Free, But Mom Shuts Her Down Hard

A woman’s sister is struggling to find childcare, but instead of making proper arrangements, she expects the family to step in—specifically, a 16-year-old who already said “never again” after babysitting once for free.

Aita for telling my sister, my daughter isn’t going to watch her kids so find someone else! My sister can be irritating sometimes, she tries to be the boss of everyone and I told her that isn’t how life goes because she decided to make her life hell. My sister has 3 kids, she was a SAHM but she found a job through her friend. Since the kids father is not around she tries to find people to take the kids, one time my daughter watched the kids without getting paid and never again she said.

Her youngest daughter would have to be watched because she’s only 1, the other kids are 3,4. Our mom can’t watch them because she’s on vacation with my dad, her husband lives in his own apartment and has not seen his kids in 2 months. My sister and her husband are going through a separation right now. When you do something for someone one time, just expect them to hit you up every time. My sister had work and had to pick up the kids but that time she has to go to work, the kids have after school but it ends at 4 and she’s still at work during that time. That’s why she called me to ask my daughter to watch the kids, I told her she can’t expect my daughter to watch the kids.

My daughter is 16 and has to study everyday because she’s has ccp, keystone testing, and SAT so it can’t work in her schedule. On the other hand my daughter said she would never babysit her cousins again, it’s my sister know she would have to find someone. She got upset with me and started yelling, I was telling her if she could ask her neighbors but she wasn’t going for her. She said my daughter can do it, I told her my daughter wasn’t watching the kids so find someone else.

Rather than respecting a firm “no,” the sister doubled down, acting like free childcare was a given.

But a teenager juggling school and exams shouldn’t be expected to drop everything just because her aunt refuses to plan ahead.

“Family help” isn’t code for “free nanny on demand.”

Just so you know.

