Sister Kept Skipping Her Chore, So Brother Unloaded The Dishwasher Onto The Counter And Left Her To Deal With The Chaos

Most chores are simple when everyone pulls their weight, but it only takes one person skipping out to turn the whole system upside down.

So, what would you do if your sister constantly skipped her one chore and still had the nerve to call you lazy for not doing yours?

Would you suck it up to avoid the drama?

Or would you just follow the rules and expose her double standard?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

Want me to load the dishwasher that’s full? No problem! So, this happened a few years ago when I was working at a warehouse, and my sister was still in high school. I would wake up early in the morning (about 5:30 A.M) to get my lunch packed, get a shower, and also get my coworker since we carpool. My sister did have to wake up early, too, but she got home earlier than I did, and we both had to do the dishes. It was agreed that she had to unload the dishwasher, and I had to load it, and if the other dishes didn’t fit, I would have to hand wash them. The problem was that a lot of the time in the morning, I didn’t have time to load it.

Even with a new deal in place, the sister wasn’t pulling her weight.

My sister called me out on it, and called me lazy for it. So, my mom intervenes, and tells her to calm down, we will just move the time to the evening, so she can unload in the morning. After that, I would get home around 7:30-8:00 PM, and I would load the dishwasher. But, there were many times when my sister didn’t unload it in the morning, and she was there longer than I was. So, I called her out on it, and her excuse was “I have homework to do, so I couldn’t do it.” Turns out she was actually just talking to her boyfriend, or talking to her friends on Instagram. I got tired of it pretty quickly, especially given the fact that she called me lazy for not getting the dishes done, when I was waiting for her to unload the dishwasher, so she told me I just needed to step up and do the dishes myself.

He went to his mom, and they hatched a plan.

Cue malicious compliance: I told my mom what she was doing, and we both came to the conclusion that she was trying everything she could to get out of doing the dishes. I told her my plan, and she approved of it. I unloaded the dishwasher to load it, but I put all the dishes that were in the dishwasher onto the drying mats instead. I also made sure to stack the dishes in different ways to make it easier to fit more, but I had zero organization with it. I did this all before she woke up. By the time she woke up, she saw me loading the dishwasher, and she was smiling that I was doing my job. But then she got angry once she saw the tall pile of dishes put on just two drying mats. She started to yell and scream, which not only woke up our mom but also our stepfather, who could sleep through anything.

Though she was angry, the sister learned her lesson.

They both agreed that I did my job and was loading the dishwasher; she just needed to put away the dishes. She tried to argue, but I told her: “Hey, I’m just doing my job, and you agreed that I am to load the dishwasher, and you unload the dishwasher. I can’t help it that the dishes were in my way of loading it.” She was fuming, but couldn’t argue about it. She just gave me the death glare while she would take a bowl that was on top of a plate, unstack it, put it away, and then get the same plate that was under the bowl. She also had to get the silverware out of Tupperware containers and separate the spoons from the forks and knives. She was still unloading when I was heading out to work. After that, she started unloading the dishwasher in the morning, and I loaded it in the evening.

