Slacker Student Didn’t Help On The Group Project, But Insists On Presenting It Alone. So His Teammate Let’s Him Fail Miserably, But Then Goes Onto Impress The Professors.

It’s funny how some people are so eager for the spotlight that they forget how hot it can get once they’re in it.

What would you do if a lazy teammate suddenly pushed you aside at the last second just to steal credit for a project you did entirely on your own? Would you step in and save them when they start to fall apart? Or would you let them sink and enjoy the show from the sidelines?

In the following story, one college student finds himself in this exact scenario and decides to enjoy the show. Here’s how it all went down.

You Want the Spotlight? Enjoy In university, we had a team project on programming. I was unlucky with my partner — he kept slacking off and did absolutely nothing. I tried to get him involved, but all I heard was the same thing: “I’ll do it later,” “I don’t understand,” “but you’re better at this.” Okay, fine. I did everything myself. During the defense, I was supposed to present the project and answer questions while he just stood there, nodding and pretending to understand. I even explained the main points to him so he wouldn’t look completely lost.

His partner decided to do the presentation.

And then, just a second before I stepped forward, this individual jumped in front of me and, throwing over his shoulder, said, “I’ll do everything; you just enjoy it,” and stepped onto the stage. Alright. I complied. And it was fun. He crumbled within the first minutes. He stumbled, mixed up terms, and explained the code wrong. The professors started grilling him with questions, and he just dug himself deeper into a hole. Eventually, they turned to me: “Can you explain?”

His time to shine!

Without emotion, I replied, “Sure, as my partner already explained…” and gave a clear explanation of the project, looking perfect in contrast to him. I got a great grade. He got penalty assignments and a public dressing down from the professors. And yes, his lady in the audience looked at him as though he had **** right on stage. And no, this isn’t the story where the strong take advantage of the weak. I was a healthy first-year student, and he was a skinny, weak, but overconfident student whose boldness outweighed his physical size.

Wow! Apparently, he forgot to prepare.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person thinks he brought it on himself.

It sure does.

As this person points out, that was an odd comment.

Apparently, many people avoid helping on class projects if they can.

He handled this perfectly!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.