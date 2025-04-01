Some Foods Are So Good That You’re Willing To Go To Great Lengths To Try Them, And This TikToker Was Even Willing To Risk Getting Sick

It seems like every other day you hear about some type of food contamination issue, including one recently that caused a recall on certain menu items at Dunkin’ Donuts.

This TikToker had heard about the recall, but she wanted to try the new Valentine’s Day Munchkins so bad that she had to take the risk.

She begins the video while she is driving in her car and she says, “…Look at what I just got. I just went to Dunkin right now, look what I just got, oh my gosh, I need to park.”

Wow, she is really excited about this! She then goes on to say, “I’ve been seeing it all over my for you page. It’s the Chocolate Munchkins with like the Valentine’s Day sprinkles. I’m not even kidding, it’s 5:15PM. 5PM in the day and they had these.”

I’ve read that they often run out of them earlier in the day, so she got lucky.

Now that she found a place to park, she opens up the bag and tips it to show the camera, revealing some delicious looking Dunki Munchkins covered in pink, red, and white sprinkles.

She even got a bonus, “I only asked for 10 and they definitely gave me like 15.” Lucky her!

I can’t believe how excited she is about these little things!

Hopefully, her luck will continue and she doesn’t get sick, which she is a little worried about. She explains, “I did hear that people are getting like hospitalized from eating this. There was like some bad like disease in it or something.”

I think the contaminated dough was recalled, so I would assume it should be safe. Hopefully.

I have to admit, those Munchkins do look pretty good.

The video does show her taking a bite so you can see the inside of them as well.

Make sure to check out the full video here:

Read what the people in the comments had to say as well.

Here is someone who had tried them and did not get sick.

This person says they looked so good! (She’s right!)

Apparently the brownie batter ones are heart-shaped!

I’m not sure they are worth getting sick over, but they do look good.

