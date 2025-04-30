Store Employee Suspects A Customer Of Being A Thief, So The Customer Pays For His Purchase In Pennies

What would you do if you knew a store employee thought you were a thief?

Would you try to ignore it and go about your shopping as usual, or would you want to get revenge on them for suspecting you of doing something you weren’t doing?

In today’s story, one customer decides to get revenge in a very time consuming way.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You want exact change? I’ll give you exact change! This happen in 2014. I went to a convenient store to buy a four Loko. Got in the store. Immediately after entering the store the associate yelled at me to take off my sunglasses. I tried to explain as nicely as possible that they are transitions and they will change back in a few mins.

He didn’t understand so I just took them off.

It was hard to navigate the store with blurry vision.

Now to find the beer cooler with blury vision. It took me a minute. I got to the beer cooler and I start looking for my drink. Not there. Must be in the walk in. Found it. By this point I put my glasses back on.

I come out of the walk in and the employee is acting like he is stocking the shelf. Only problem was he was moving items with his hands but his eyes were locked on to me like a hawk. I knew what he was doing so I ignored him. Walked to the front. A small line of three people formed. Wait my turn. Got to the register. He rang it up. $2.79. I hand him a $5 bill.

He goes to give me my change then says he’s out of all coins and as he’s the only employee he can’t go to the back to get more. So he needed exact change. I thought in my head.. wait he was just “stocking the shelf” with a line of 3 people but magically can’t walk to the office which is directly behind him. Then a idea popped in my head. He thinks I’m a thief so why don’t I torture him a bit.

Exact change I can do that. I told him I’ll be right back.. walked to the beer cooler. 24 packs of Coors light was $19.99. perfect. Left the store and went to the bank. Got $70 in Penny’s. Went home and spent 30 mins unwrapping pennies in a 5 gallon bucket. Had my friend go with me.

Got to the store and we grabbed 3 – 24 packs and my four Loko. Got to the register. He rang it up $68. Perfect. I told him I had to go to my car to get my wallet with the exact change.

Walked out. Got the bucket. Walked back in and dumped all the pennies on the counter. Grabbed my beer and the look on his face was pure defeat. I said keep the change. And walked out. I never seen him again.

