Taco Bell Customer Would Go Twice A Week, But Only Just Realized How The Nachos Have Been Ripping Him Off

by Ben Auxier

I eat at Taco Bell a lot, so you can imagine how devastated I was to see this video.

Turns out I could have saved perhaps a dozen dollars over time and didn’t even know it.

Look at this warning from TikTok user @jessebrokebad:

“Alright y’all listen up, I got something to say to my Taco Bell people out there,” he says from his home, holding up a Taco Bell bag.

“Did y’all know that at least here in the state of California, in the city of Los Angeles, chips and cheese is three bucks? Did y’all also know if you go to Taco Bell and you order a side of chips it’s 90 cents? Did y’all also know if you go to Taco Bell and order a side of cheese it’s a dollar 25? Did y’all also know if you order a side of chips and a side of cheese it’s two dollars and fifteen cents?”

“And you also know that they selling that chips and cheese for three bucks. 85 cents every time. Taco Bell you double crossing scoundrel two-timing ************! Man I have been good to you. I’ve been loyal for a long time. I’m fire status; I go there a lot. And you’ve been boning me, man. You’ve been bonin’ in all of us.”

“And if any y’all knew about this and didn’t tell nobody, shame on you. Shame on me; shame on all of us. I got you now Taco Bell. I’m blowing the whistle.”

Prices and participation may vary.

There are other hacks as well.

They REALLY want you to order through the app for some reason. Way better deals.

Shrinkflation strikes again.

Man, now I want Taco Bell.

