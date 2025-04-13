Teen Grew Up With Stepsisters, But Still Calls Herself An Only Child And Her Mom Can’t Get Over It

Blended families can be complicated, and this high school senior has always felt more like an “add-on” than a true sibling to her stepsisters.

So when a friend asked if she had siblings, she instinctively answered that she was an only child—without realizing her stepsister was right there.

Her mom wasn’t having it and demanded an apology, but now she’s wondering…was she really in the wrong?

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITAH for telling a friend I’m an only child in front of my stepsister I sorta grew up with? So I am an only child by mom and dad, they were never married and didn’t really date when I was born but they are still friends to this day. My mom met my stepdad when I was like 4 or 5 and they dated for a LONG time, they didn’t get married till I was almost 10 lol. He had 2 daughters around my age, one was basically the same age as me and the other being about 2 years older than both of us. We all moved into a new place, it isn’t the biggest so me and the younger stepsister had to share a room.

Me and the one I shared a room with fought quite a bit but thats fairly normal I think? The oldest one time said when we were younger that I need to “butt out” when I tried to play with her and her sister. I know she was young and probably just saying stuff but like IK thats how they more than likely feel and Its fair im not around as much as they are. They didn’t live full time with me and had a whole separate family I wasn’t apart of at all. IDK I just felt like an “add on” if that makes sense they felt more like cousins than siblings too if that makes sense. I also need to clarify that they have never bullied me or really ganged up on me.

The oldest is now in college while me and the younger one are seniors in HS, the other day I was on the phone with a couple of friends with the speaker on. My stepsister was in our room watching tv when one of my newer friends who doesn’t know my family dynamics asked me if I had any siblings, and I told her I was an only child. I completely forgot my stepsister was in the room when I said that but when I looked up at her she was still watching tv and she either didn’t care or didn’t hear what I said. After I was done about an hour later I guess my mom heard and called up both to the living room. She was reprimanding me for calling myself an only child and basically forced me to apologize to my stepsister.

My stepsister just looked confused but I wanted this entire awkward conversation done so I apologized and left the room quickly. I am starting to wonder what others think though. AITAH?

