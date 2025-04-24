Teen Thought Fender Bender Was No Big Deal, But Her Family Soon Learned How Expensive The Consequences Can Be

Accidents happen, but the real damage often comes after the fact.

AITA For Refusing to Ask my friend to drop the case he has on my sister? So, a bit ago, my sister’s 16-year-old daughter hit some dude’s car. His parked car.

It was a big oopsie that left her in dire straights with her insurance.

She made a dent on the whole left side of the vehicle, and since the car in question is pretty expensive, their insurance limits won’t cover this one. After my sister’s insurance came in and paid what they could, my friend (the dude) filed a collision claim with his insurance.

Unfortunately, now the case is going to the courts.

Now, his insurance is suing my sister for the rest of the amount. After all that wrapped up, the judge ordered wage garnishment (it’s legal in our state).

But the mom of the teen is trying everything she can to stop it.

My sister wants me to ask him to, like, drop it, I guess. I really think this dude is just doing it because he can since he’s a chief at a hospital or something.

Her sibling doesn’t think their niece really deserves any favors.

I told her nah because this one’s kind of on her daughter. My sister only asked because she thinks she can’t “live” with the amount being taken from her to pay off the remaining balance.

Now she’s furious at them for refusing.

She said I was inconsiderate for not even caring enough to ask, but I guess that’s what doing stupid stuff does. She’s still mad at me over it, and it was however long ago. AITA?

Some dents can be buffed out, but this time, the damages cut deep.

