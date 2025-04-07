Texas Roadhouse Customer Didn’t Expect To See Two Restaurants Right Next To Each Other

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

What are we looking at here?

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers a rare sight indeed…two Texas Roadhouse restaurants situated right next to each other!

The woman said, “So Mikey, do you want Texas Roadhouse? Or do you want…Texas Roadhouse?”

Her friend replied, “Texas Roadhouse.”

Although it seemed strange on the surface, the situation actually makes sense.

A news article states that the two locations are in Mesa, Arizona and that the restaurant is moving into a larger building next door that has extra seating.

Still…it’s a pretty weird thing to see…

Here’s the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person nailed it.

You don’t see that every day!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.