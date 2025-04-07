April 7, 2025 at 8:49 am

Texas Roadhouse Customer Didn’t Expect To See Two Restaurants Right Next To Each Other

by Matthew Gilligan

two different texas roadhouse restaurants

TikTok/snackgoblin8

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

What are we looking at here?

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers a rare sight indeed…two Texas Roadhouse restaurants situated right next to each other!

view of a texas roadhouse from a parking lot

TikTok/snackgoblin8

The woman said, “So Mikey, do you want Texas Roadhouse? Or do you want…Texas Roadhouse?”

Her friend replied, “Texas Roadhouse.”

texas roadhouse restaurant with cars

TikTok/snackgoblin8

Although it seemed strange on the surface, the situation actually makes sense.

A news article states that the two locations are in Mesa, Arizona and that the restaurant is moving into a larger building next door that has extra seating.

Still…it’s a pretty weird thing to see…

texas roadhouse restaurant with a flag on top

TikTok/snackgoblin8

Here’s the video.

@snackgoblin8

the fuck is happening 😆

♬ original sound – SnackGoblin

This is what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 7.02.29 PM Texas Roadhouse Customer Didnt Expect To See Two Restaurants Right Next To Each Other

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 7.02.44 PM Texas Roadhouse Customer Didnt Expect To See Two Restaurants Right Next To Each Other

And this person nailed it.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 7.03.03 PM Texas Roadhouse Customer Didnt Expect To See Two Restaurants Right Next To Each Other

You don’t see that every day!

