Hospital Was Trying To Restructure And Wanted To Fire Lots Of People, But The Union Successfully Demanded That They Go Through Consultation First

It can be scary when your workplace is restructuring and you may end up losing your job.

What would you do if that was what your employer was doing, but your union was fighting it by demanding they follow the court orders?

It may seem simple, but that is what happened in this story, and the union ended up saving lots of jobs and getting a much better deal for the employees.

The Judge orders the union to only to consult with our employer! We consulted alright. So, this happened a while back with a large Australian hospital. The Friday before Xmas senior management drop the dreaded restructure notice.

They really mean, it will save money.

Standard spiel about realignment, better patient outcomes, efficient practice blah blah blah. They give notice to the staff and unions that consultation closes first Week of January. The new employment structure will take place in February. Under the conditions of our industrial award the employer must make genuine consultation available where the employee has the opportunity to change the employers mind about making them redundant. The other thing is redundancy payouts are generally good in Health in Australia with a worker with 13 years work history gets a years pay with $113k tax free plus entitlements such as annual leave and long service leave paid out. Each year you work your redundancy increases in value to a maximum of 13 years. About 4-5 percent(200 plus) of staff are going to be made redundant. The union launches into the industrial court arguing that the time given especially over Xmas is insufficient.

Seems reasonable.

The court agrees and extends the time by two weeks but issues two statements. 1. The industrial court will not slow down this restructure anymore and 2. It strongly reminds the unions (there was multiple) that you can only consult. Hospital management see this as a big win and are bragging how they are going beat us. The unions have a combined meeting and decide that if the staff can only consult then ask as many questions as we can. The members are asked to field as many questions as possible. My union alone gather 1200+ questions with 700 of them unique, another 800-900 questions coming from the other unions. As you can imagine management does not respond well to our combined 2000+ questions. They attempt to push on. We head back to court where we remind the judge of his must consult orders. The court tells our employer that they must answer the questions. The restructure is on hold by court order. What were the questions like? Some question were about legal ramifications due to industrial award requirements, others about professional legal standards, some questions about day to day operations, and others about how they would be personally impacted. The court orders both sides to meet back in a month and hospital management must answer all questions. We get our answers in three weeks time that consist of yes, no, maybe, possibly and unsure answers. All one word answers. This is not genuine consultation.

Management is not taking this seriously.

We head back to court and the judge is furious about lack of real consultation. The hospital argue it’s too many questions to answer but the judge reminds them they only have to genuinely consult. Come June we are in a legal Holding pattern when hospital management declares that they are changing the restructure on feedback given and issues new restructure papers. The restructure will take place in four weeks time. New restructure requires new consultation which the hospital isn’t willing to do. Back to court the unions go to remind the judge about genuine consultation. We won again by just consulting. Come December (1 year after starting all of this) the hospital hires a consultant to get the restructure done. She has the same attitude as hospital management and tries to rush through the restructure without genuine consultation. We head back to court and at this stage the Judge has had enough and notes the unions have played by the rules and the hospital hasn’t. We hit back with even more questions and judge decides he will set down monthly meetings with him chairing them to work through this mess. In total the restructure takes over three years with loss of a lot less jobs lost than expected. In fact it was a fraction of jobs expected to go. In some departments we gained jobs by arguing about workloads etc. The vast majority of people who lost their jobs were close to retirement age and received a handsome payout. They also got 3+ plus years pay as the restructure took place over that time.

This was a huge win for them.

Some of the unions members had worked Less then the 13 years work history maximum payout before the restructure. The three plus years of delay increased their pay outs. All we did was consult by asking questions as the judge ordered.

It sounds like management didn’t think this through.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

Here is a union representative.

It was well played.

Denmark has lots of unions.

Yes, they should have complied.

This person is jealous of the unions.

Now that is how you work the system.

And win.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.